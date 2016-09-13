Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Menu

Fictional houses for sale

26.02.2018
Fictional houses for sale

Can I buy Marge and Homer Simpson’s house?

Have you ever wondered what it would cost to buy the Simpson’s household or other fictional houses that you might have seen on TV shows and films?

We’ve created this fun infographic to give you an idea of what it might cost you to buy and how much a 10% deposit would set you back.

Feel free to share, you’ll find the code to embed this on your website at the bottom of this page. 

We have not viewed the properties in question nor have we consulted a property expert in calculating our estimated sale price. Not all the houses exist in real life and the fictional homes are purely for entertainment purposes only. We have estimated house prices based on a number of factors, there are several things that may impact on our estimations (property improvements for instance).

Fictional-Houses-for-Sale_final(4)

Share this Image On Your Site

 

Facebook
Facebook
Google+
https://mortgageadvisers.which.co.uk/fictional-houses/
Twitter

We’re here to help you

Contact Which? Mortgage Advisers free from a mobile or landline on 0800 316 4071

Or we’ll arrange to call you

Request a call back

Your home may be repossessed if you do not keep up repayments on your mortgage.

Lines are open:
Monday – Thursday: 9am-8pm
Friday: 9am-6pm
Saturday: 9am-1pm
Sunday: closed
Bank Holidays: closed

  © Which? 2017

You won’t pay for your initial consultation. If you decide that you’d like us to help with your application, we’ll charge a fee of £499* to cover our administration costs. This is paid in two parts: 1. A first instalment of £299* when we start. This fee is non–refundable and payable on application. 2. A second instalment of £200* once you complete your mortgage. If you’re a full Which? member when you first get in touch, this is £100* (this does not include temporary or trial membership).

*These amounts are subject to change. These charges apply to each mortgage contract you enter into through us. Once you’ve spoken to an adviser and provided details on your specific requirements, we’ll confirm the exact fee to be paid and when it will be collected. On most mortgage applications we receive a commission fee from the lender on completion. This is separate from our administration fee and is an additional fee we receive.

If you are unhappy about any aspect of the service provided by Which? Mortgage Advisers you can find full details of how to register a complaint with us here.

If you would like to discuss working with us please email contact@which.co.uk

Which? Mortgage Advisers is a trading name of Which? Financial Services Limited, part of the Which? Group. Which? Financial Services Ltd, Registered Office: 2 Marylebone Road, London NW1 4DF. Registered in England and Wales No. 7239342. Which? Financial Services Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (No. 527029). Telephone calls may be recorded and/or monitored.