Which Mortgage Advisers

Find answers to some of our frequently asked questions such as what is a fixed rate mortgage and a tracker mortgage? You can also download our free Mortgage Guide which answers common queries like how much can I borrow and how do I get a mortgage?

View more Frequently Asked Questions

The Bank of England base rate and mortgage interest rates are still at historic lows, and reports show mortgage lending is at its highest for 8 years. If you want to know more about Brexit interest rates give our experts a call and they can advise on the best option for your circumstances.

Reports suggest the housing market is still ‘business as usual’. Summer is always a quiet period for the housing market and things tend to get busier in September and October. That said, if others decide to hold off selling their own properties, this will mean less competition in the market and the more demand for your home. It may be worth acting now if you’re worried about house prices falling over the next few months after Brexit.

Brexit could make things slightly easier for first-time buyers. Mortgage rates are already low, and could get lower. There are many competitive mortgage deals to be had. Some experts have predicted that house prices will drop too. Homeowners might hold off selling until things have settled, this could stop any price drops that would otherwise have happened – it’s all about supply and demand. If you’re a first time buyer and are still unsure of your options, give our experts a call and they can advise on the best option for your circumstances.

Indications so far suggest people are continuing to apply for mortgages and buy houses. If you’re still unsure of your options give our experts a call and they can advise on the best option for your circumstances.

With a fixed rate mortgage, the interest rate stays the same for a set period of time. This means that for every month during this set period, your mortgage repayments will remain the same, even if there are changes with changes to the Bank of England base rate, or your lenders’ standard variable rate (SVR).The term of a fixed rate mortgage usually lasts between two to five years, but can be much longer. When this period comes to an end, your lender will typically transfer you automatically onto its SVR. For more information on the pros and cons of fixed rate mortgages give our experts a call and they can advise on the best option for your circumstance.

A tracker mortgage is a type of variable rate mortgage. The interest rate usually tracks the Bank of England base rate at a set margin (for example, 1%) above or below it. Tracker mortgage deals can last for as little as one year, or as long as the total life of the loan. Once your tracker deal comes to an end, you’re likely to be automatically transferred on your lender’s standard variable rate (SVR). Typically, this will have a higher rate of interest. For more information on the pros and cons of tracker mortgages give our experts a call and they can advise on the best option for your circumstance.

A discount mortgage is a type of variable rate mortgage. The term ‘discount’ is used because the interest rate is set at a certain ‘discount’ below the lender’s standard variable rate (SVR) for a set period of time. For example, if a lender has an SVR of 5% and the discount is 1%, the rate you’ll pay will be 4%. And if the SVR is raised to 6%, your discount rate will also rise – in this case to 5%.Discount mortgage deals typically last between two and five years. When your discount mortgage deal comes to an end, your lender will typically transfer you automatically onto its SVR. For more information on the pros and cons of discount mortgages give our experts a call and they can advise on the best option for your circumstance.

A standard variable rate mortgage (also known as an SVR or reversion rate mortgage) is a type of variable rate mortgage. The SVR is a lender’s ‘default’ rate – without any limited-term deals or discounts attached. When a fixed, tracker or discount mortgage deal comes to an end, you will usually be transferred automatically onto your lender’s SVR. It can be risky to stay on your lender’s standard variable rate mortgage. A lender can raise or lower its SVR at any time – and as a borrower you have no control over what happens to it. Standard variable rates tend to be influenced by changes in the level of the Bank of England’s base rate. However, a lender may also decide to change its SVR while the base rate remains unchanged. If you are on a tight budget and relying on your SVR to remain low, you’re in a very vulnerable position. In this case, it is very important you try to remortgage onto a fixed rate deal (which offers rate stability) before it’s too late. For more information on the pros and cons of standard variable rate mortgages give our experts a call and they can advise on the best option for your circumstance.

If you own the freehold it means you own your property and the land it is built on. This means, subject to planning laws, you can do what you like such as adding an extension or changing the garden. You can also pass it on to your heirs when you die. But as the freeholder you are also responsible for any maintenance or repairs that need doing to your property – although of course you can decide whether to do them or not. For more information about how a freehold could affect your mortgage selection give our experts a call and they can advise on the best option for your circumstance.

Under a leasehold agreement, you are effectively buying the right to live in and moderate the interior of a property for as long as the lease lasts. However, you will generally not own any communal parts of the building – such as lobbies and gardens in a block of flats – and you won’t own the land that your property is built on. Broadly speaking, this means you own everything within the walls of your property, including the floorboards and plaster but nothing outside of it, including the roof. If you buy a leasehold property you are only able to live there for as long as the lease lasts, once this runs out, the property returns to the freeholder. If there is less than 70-80 years left on a lease you may struggle to get a mortgage for that property, or to sell it. But, once you have been living in a property for two years you can apply to extend the lease by up to 90 years – although you will have to pay to do this. The freeholder will charge you ground rent to live in your property. You will also need to pay service charges to cover the cost of maintenance and repairs to communal areas of the building. The freeholder might manage this or employ a property management company to do it. One of the risks of owning a leasehold property is that the freeholder may have the right to demand large sums of money to pay for external renovations to your property. This is particularly common in older blocks of flats, so it’s important to ask about scheduled and anticipated works before you buy a leasehold property. For more information about how a leasehold could affect your mortgage selection give our experts a call and they can advise on the best option for your circumstance.