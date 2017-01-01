Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Thank you for booking an appointment with a Which? Mortgage Adviser

There are a number of important documents that you will need to download ahead of your appointment. Please click on each document to download the PDF.

Customer Charter sets out our promise to you and key information about our fees and charges.

Budget Planner – PDF version Budget Planner– Excel version
If you can fill this out before we talk, it will speed things along when we speak.

Help us identify you and your income
Whether you are a new or existing customer we need to confirm your identity and address. We also need to see proof of all your income sources to confirm the mortgage is affordable.

Obtaining your bank statement online
A guide of how to obtain your bank statement from your online banking account, and save it as a PDF so that you can email to us.

Mortgage Guide
Our useful guides to help give you an overview of mortgages and what to expect.

Interest Only Mortgages 
The FCA has published a guide for consumers with an Interest Only Mortgage – if you would like to speak to an adviser regarding your interest only mortgage please contact us to arrange a convenient time to talk.

Accountants Reference
For self-employed customers. To be completed by your accountant where requested by your adviser.

Property-viewing Checklist
Print off our handy checklist for your next viewing to make sure you’re armed with all the key facts before deciding whether to make an offer.

Conveyancing Guide
A comprehensive guide to the conveyancing process.

Which? Wills
If you’re considering taking out a will, Which? Wills provide affordable options with prices starting from £57.

About LifeSearch
Our partnered Life Protection provider.

If for any reason you need to reschedule your appointment, please contact us to rearrange this at a time convenient to you.

Your home may be repossessed if you do not keep up repayments on your mortgage.

You won't pay for your initial consultation. If you decide that you'd like us to help with your application, we'll charge a fee of £499* to cover our administration costs. This is paid in two parts: 1. A first instalment of £299* when we start. This fee is non–refundable and payable on application. 2. A second instalment of £200* once you complete your mortgage. If you're a full Which? member when you first get in touch, this is £100* (this does not include temporary or trial membership).

*These amounts are subject to change. These charges apply to each mortgage contract you enter into through us. Once you've spoken to an adviser and provided details on your specific requirements, we'll confirm the exact fee to be paid and when it will be collected. On most mortgage applications we receive a commission fee from the lender on completion. This is separate from our administration fee and is an additional fee we receive.

If you are unhappy about any aspect of the service provided by Which? Mortgage Advisers you can find full details of how to register a complaint with us here.

Which? Mortgage Advisers is a trading name of Which? Financial Services Limited, part of the Which? Group. Which? Financial Services Ltd, Registered Office: 2 Marylebone Road, London NW1 4DF. Registered in England and Wales No. 7239342. Which? Financial Services Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (No. 527029).