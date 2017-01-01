Thank you for booking an appointment with a Which? Mortgage Adviser

There are a number of important documents that you will need to download ahead of your appointment. Please click on each document to download the PDF.

Customer Charter sets out our promise to you and key information about our fees and charges.

Budget Planner – PDF version Budget Planner– Excel version

If you can fill this out before we talk, it will speed things along when we speak.

Help us identify you and your income

Whether you are a new or existing customer we need to confirm your identity and address. We also need to see proof of all your income sources to confirm the mortgage is affordable.

Obtaining your bank statement online

A guide of how to obtain your bank statement from your online banking account, and save it as a PDF so that you can email to us.

Mortgage Guide

Our useful guides to help give you an overview of mortgages and what to expect.

Interest Only Mortgages

The FCA has published a guide for consumers with an Interest Only Mortgage – if you would like to speak to an adviser regarding your interest only mortgage please contact us to arrange a convenient time to talk.

Accountants Reference

For self-employed customers. To be completed by your accountant where requested by your adviser.

Property-viewing Checklist

Print off our handy checklist for your next viewing to make sure you’re armed with all the key facts before deciding whether to make an offer.

Conveyancing Guide

A comprehensive guide to the conveyancing process.

Which? Wills

If you’re considering taking out a will, Which? Wills provide affordable options with prices starting from £57.

About LifeSearch

Our partnered Life Protection provider.

If for any reason you need to reschedule your appointment, please contact us to rearrange this at a time convenient to you.

