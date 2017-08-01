Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Your step-by-step guide to remortgaging your home

Which?'s FREE guide provides you with all the information you'll need to remortgage your home.

Get the help you need to remortgage

  • If you’re a homeowner paying off a mortgage on your property, there’s a good chance that the repayments are your largest single financial commitment – so it’s crucial to make sure you’re getting the best possible deal.
  • Depending on your circumstances, remortgaging could save you serious amounts of money. You won’t always be able to find a cheaper deal but, if you don’t at least consider remortgaging regularly, there’s a chance you’re missing out on the opportunity to reduce your repayments or the total cost of the loan.
  • Whether your aim is to save on repayments, find a more flexible mortgage or free up some cash, switching your current mortgage deal could be worth exploring.
  • The comprehensive guide explains and helps you understand the possible benefits of remortgaging, your mortgage options and and the process of remortgaging your property from start to finish in ten steps.
  • Which? Mortgage Advisers can take the hassle out of remortgaging by searching thousands of deals to pick the right one for you.
  • Our FREE guide explains all you need to know to remortgage and protect your home.
About Which? Mortgage Advisers

We're part of Which?, the independent consumer champion, and we make sure your interests come first.

More about the remortgaing guide

This guide is brought to you by Which? Mortgage Advisers. It provides you with all the information you need to help you understand your mortgage options and how to get the best deal.

What kind of mortgage is right for you?

If you think remortgaging is the right option for you, you’ll still need to decide which type of mortgage to go for. With lots of products available, it’s vital to consider the pros and cons of each before making a decision.

A step-by-step guide to remortgaing

From preparing your initial paperwork through to completion day, the stages you need to go through – and the possible pitfalls.

Extending your existing mortgage

Making use of any equity in your home by extending your existing mortgage can be another way to free up money for home improvements and other projects.

What happens if interest rates go up?

You can’t always accurately predict when rates will go up – but you can be prepared for the fact that they might do by making sure you’ll still be able to afford your repayments.

Protecting your home and mortgage

Having a mortgage is a big financial responsibility and you’ll need to make sure payments are made, whatever happens. You should think about taking out insurance to cover your mortgage in case, for whatever reason, you’re not able to make the payments.

