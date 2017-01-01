Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Our Christmas opening hours

Christmas and New Year opening times

Over the Christmas and New Year holidays our opening times will be as follows:

Friday 15th December – 9am – 4pm
Saturday 16th December – CLOSED

18th – 21st December – Normal opening hours
22nd December – 9am – 4 pm
Saturday 23rd December – CLOSED
24th – 26th December – CLOSED

27th December – 9am – 5pm
28th December – 9am – 5pm
29th December – 9am – 5pm
Saturday 30th December – 9am – 1pm
Sunday 31st December – CLOSED

Monday 1st Jan – CLOSED
Tuesday 2nd Jan – Normal opening hours

Usual opening times:
Monday – Friday 9am – 6pm
Saturday: 9am – 1pm
Sunday: Closed
Bank holidays: Closed

From all at Which? Mortgage Advisers we wish you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

 

Our Christmas opening hours

