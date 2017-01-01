Christmas and New Year opening times
Over the Christmas and New Year holidays our opening times will be as follows:
Friday 15th December – 9am – 4pm
Saturday 16th December – CLOSED
18th – 21st December – Normal opening hours
22nd December – 9am – 4 pm
Saturday 23rd December – CLOSED
24th – 26th December – CLOSED
27th December – 9am – 5pm
28th December – 9am – 5pm
29th December – 9am – 5pm
Saturday 30th December – 9am – 1pm
Sunday 31st December – CLOSED
Monday 1st Jan – CLOSED
Tuesday 2nd Jan – Normal opening hours
Usual opening times:
Monday – Friday 9am – 6pm
Saturday: 9am – 1pm
Sunday: Closed
Bank holidays: Closed
From all at Which? Mortgage Advisers we wish you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!