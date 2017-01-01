Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Mortgage repayment calculator

Enter your details below to quickly calculate your mortgage repayments. These payment calculators are just illustrative – remember that it’s not just about the interest rate; there are lots of factors to take into account when selecting which mortgage is right for you.

Our impartial advisers search the whole of the market, comparing interest rates and looking at what payment terms are right for you. To discuss a mortgage deal that suits your personal circumstances call 0800 316 4071 to speak to one of our independent experts – your initial consultation is completely free.

Based on the information you have given us your monthly costs will be:
For a repayment mortgage:
For an interest-only mortgage:

Speak to one of our advisers on:

0800 316 4071 Lines are open:
Monday – Friday: 9am – 6pm
Saturday: 9am – 1pm
Sunday: Closed
Bank holidays: Closed

Mortgage repayment calculator

To calculate your monthly repayments, enter the size of your mortgage, the annual interest rate and the full repayment term in years.

The calculator is for illustrative purposes only, and the actual mortgage sum, interest rate and term applicable can be higher or lower than the values shown above.

Your home may be repossessed if you do not keep up repayments on your mortgage.

You won’t pay for your initial consultation. If you decide that you’d like us to help with your application, we’ll charge a fee of £499* to cover our administration costs. This is paid in two parts: 1. A first instalment of £299* when we start. This fee is non–refundable and payable on application. 2. A second instalment of £200* once you complete your mortgage. If you’re a full Which? member when you first get in touch, this is £100* (this does not include temporary or trial membership).

*These amounts are subject to change. These charges apply to each mortgage contract you enter into through us. Once you’ve spoken to an adviser and provided details on your specific requirements, we’ll confirm the exact fee to be paid and when it will be collected. On most mortgage applications we receive a commission fee from the lender on completion. This is separate from our administration fee and is an additional fee we receive.

If you are unhappy about any aspect of the service provided by Which? Mortgage Advisers you can find full details of how to register a complaint with us here.

Which? Mortgage Advisers is a trading name of Which? Financial Services Limited, part of the Which? Group. Which? Financial Services Ltd, Registered Office: 2 Marylebone Road, London NW1 4DF. Registered in England and Wales No. 7239342. Which? Financial Services Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (No. 527029). Telephone calls may be recorded and/or monitored.