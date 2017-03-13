About us

At Which? Mortgage Advisers, we give you impartial mortgage advice to make sure you get the best deal when you’re moving house, remortgaging or buying a new home.

We don’t pay our advisers individual commission. So when we recommend a mortgage, there’s no hidden agenda. The only interests we’re working for are yours:

We scour the whole market, even deals you only get by applying direct to the lender

We give you your own CeMAP qualified mortgage adviser and dedicated caseworker

We guide you through the whole process, until you’re holding the keys to your new home

We’re authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority

We’re owned by a registered charity, the Consumers’ Association. We use any profits we make to pay for the campaigning we do on behalf of all consumers.