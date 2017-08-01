Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Is your fixed-rate buy-to-let mortgage deal coming to an end?

Take the hassle out of remortgaging, we’ll search thousands of deals to pick the right one for you.

Call us now

0800 3167 0493

Or we can call you...

Request a call back

Lines are open:
Monday to Thursday: 9am - 8pm
Friday: 9am - 6pm
Saturday: 9am - 1pm

Hero image

Get the help you need

  • In November 2015, after then-Chancellor George Osborne announced plans to charge an extra 3% on each tier of stamp duty on buy-to-let properties and second homes, thousands of investors rushed to complete on buy-to-let purchases before the changes came into effect in April 2016.
  • If you were one of these people and bought your property with a two-year fixed rate repayment mortgage, it’s worth finding out your options before your fixed-rate comes to an end.

Let us do the hard work

  • Our expert mortgage advisers give you independent and impartial remortgage advice, searching the whole of the market, including deals you can only get direct from lenders, to find one that meets your needs.
  • We will let you know, completely free of charge, if you could get a better rate by going direct to a lender rather than using our service.
Call now to speak to an expert mortgage adviser

Things to consider

Early repayment charges

If you are on a fixed rate or discounted mortgage deal, it’s likely that you’ll have to pay an early repayment charge in order to end that arrangement. This is usually calculated in one of four ways:

  • A percentage of the original mortgage loan amount.
  • A percentage of the balance still owing on the mortgage.
  • A percentage of the amount already repaid.
  • A number of months’ interest.
Exit fees

Most lenders will charge an exit fee for closing your mortgage account, exit fees tend to cost between £50 and £300. Your original mortgage contract should include the cost of any exit fee you may need to pay.

Know your market

You need to understand the market in your target area. You can research markets via the internet by checking property-search sites and letting agents. It is also worth getting to know the area by reading local newspapers and talking to ‘lettings only’ estate agents

Remortgage fees from your new mortgage lender
Arrangement fees

Lenders can charge you for a number of things as part of the cost of ‘arranging’ the mortgage. Arrangement fees cost around £1,500 on average, but they can also be much more than this.

Legal fees

To cover things like valuation of the property and conveyancing. Although these fees will be much lower than for someone who is moving to a new property as there is much less legal work involved in a remortgage.

Mortgage calculators

Get an idea of how much you could borrow and what your repayments might be with our handy calculators.

Buy to Let Stamp Duty Calculator How much can I borrow? Repayment Calculator

About Which? Mortgage Advisers

We’re part of Which?, the independent consumer champion, and we make sure your interests come first. All our advisers are completely impartial and CeMAP qualified - so you can count on their expert knowledge. Watch our short video to meet our team and find out how we can help you get the right deal for you.

Friendly experts offering
personal remortgage advice

we’ll search for a remortgage that meets your needs.

Call us now

0800 3167 0493

Or we can call you...

Request a call back

Lines are open:
Monday to Thursday: 9am - 8pm
Friday: 9am - 6pm
Saturday: 9am - 1pm

  • Alex from Which? was very efficient, understanding to our needs and prompt during our remortgage. I will not hesitate to recommend this company to anyone because of their outstanding service.
    Nirmal
  • We had a let-to-buy mortgage setup, including a remortgage on our current property. Which? understood our needs well, found great rates, and were very helpful at every step along the way. They went out of there way to push the lenders to get our mortgages approved ASAP. Very thorough and helpful.
    Simon

We’re here to help you

Contact Which? Mortgage Advisers free from a mobile or landline on 0800 3167 0493

Or we’ll arrange to call you

Request a call back

Your home may be repossessed if you do not keep up repayments on your mortgage.

Lines are open:
Monday – Thursday: 9am-8pm
Friday: 9am-6pm
Saturday: 9am-1pm
Sunday: closed
Bank Holidays: closed

  © Which? 2017

You won’t pay for your initial consultation. If you decide that you’d like us to help with your application, we’ll charge a fee of £499* to cover our administration costs. This is paid in two parts: 1. A first instalment of £299* when we start. This fee is non–refundable and payable on application. 2. A second instalment of £200* once you complete your mortgage. If you’re a full Which? member when you first get in touch, this is £100* (this does not include temporary or trial membership).

*These amounts are subject to change. These charges apply to each mortgage contract you enter into through us. Once you’ve spoken to an adviser and provided details on your specific requirements, we’ll confirm the exact fee to be paid and when it will be collected. On most mortgage applications we receive a commission fee from the lender on completion. This is separate from our administration fee and is an additional fee we receive.

If you are unhappy about any aspect of the service provided by Which? Mortgage Advisers you can find full details of how to register a complaint with us here.

If you would like to discuss working with us please email contact@which.co.uk

Which? Mortgage Advisers is a trading name of Which? Financial Services Limited, part of the Which? Group. Which? Financial Services Ltd, Registered Office: 2 Marylebone Road, London NW1 4DF. Registered in England and Wales No. 7239342. Which? Financial Services Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (No. 527029). Telephone calls may be recorded and/or monitored.