Help to Buy equity loans: is it time to remortgage?

  • In April 2013, the Government launched its flagship Help to Buy scheme on new builds.
  • Since its launch, nearly 150,000 equity loans have been granted to first-time buyers and home movers, with many of the first buyers now reaching the end of their five-year fixed-rate mortgages.
  • If you’re coming to the end of your fifth year in your Help to Buy home, it’s time to consider your options.

Remortage to buy out part or all of your government loan

If your property has increased in value, you could consider releasing some cash to pay o some or all of your equity loan by remortgaging.

When doing your calculations, remember that you could well be paying o more than you borrowed, as the loan is a percentage of the property’s current market value rather than the amount of cash that you originally borrowed.

This means that if your equity loan was for 20% of the property value and your home has increased in value by £20,000 in the last five years, you’ll be paying the government an extra £4,000. You’ll also need to factor in legal and valuation costs, and will need to seek permission from the Post Sales Help to Buy Agent.

Start paying interest on your equity loan

Once your interest payments kick in, you’ll need to start paying a fee of 1.75%, rising each year by any increase in the Retail Prices Index (RPI), plus 1%. This could add a significant chunk to your monthly outgoings.

Sell your home and pay off the loan

If you’ve enjoyed significant price growth or your circumstances have changed, you might be ready to make the move elsewhere – perhaps into a larger period property rather than a new-build.

In this scenario, you could sell your home and pay o the equity loan in full.

Whether you should do this depends on your personal plans and your local market, as settling the loan could wipe out your equity, preventing you from progressing up the property ladder outside Help to Buy.

Remortgaging with a Help to Buy equity loan-

At the end of January, Skipton Building Society launched a new range of remortgage products for Help to Buy users who want to pay o their equity loans.

The deals, which are being dubbed ‘hexit’ mortgages, allow borrowers to use increases in the value of their home to pay their equity loans o in full.

Similarly, Leeds Building Society is offering a new deal with £1,000 cashback for Help to Buy homebuyers and remortgagers, though this deal is only available through mortgage brokers.

About Which? Mortgage Advisers

We’re part of Which?, the independent consumer champion, and we make sure your interests come first. All our advisers are completely impartial and CeMAP qualified - so you can count on their expert knowledge. Watch our short video to meet our team and find out how we can help you get the right deal for you.

