Remortage to buy out part or all of your government loan

If your property has increased in value, you could consider releasing some cash to pay o some or all of your equity loan by remortgaging.

When doing your calculations, remember that you could well be paying o more than you borrowed, as the loan is a percentage of the property’s current market value rather than the amount of cash that you originally borrowed.

This means that if your equity loan was for 20% of the property value and your home has increased in value by £20,000 in the last five years, you’ll be paying the government an extra £4,000. You’ll also need to factor in legal and valuation costs, and will need to seek permission from the Post Sales Help to Buy Agent.